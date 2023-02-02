Sour Patch Kids has launched Sour Patch Kids Sour Hearts candy, in Black Raspberry flavor and a new black heart shape. The brand is also announcing the launch of the Sour Hearts Social Club for Sour Hearts who want to enjoy the sweet side of Valentine's Day without the romance.

Black Raspberry Sour Patch Kids Sour Hearts candy is available now for a limited time only at all major national retailers in two sizes: 3.4-oz. Gifting Heart for a $3.00 SRP and 3.08-oz. theater box for $1.25.

"Valentine's Day can be a sour subject for some, which is why we wanted to offer a Sour Patch Kids treat for all our fans to enjoy," said Lauryn McDonough, senior marketing director, candy, seasonals, and chocolate at Mondelēz International. "Sour Patch Kids Sour Hearts candy plays on the mischievous side of Valentines, while still delivering the sour-then-sweet treat Sour Patch Kids fans have come to know and love, regardless of relationship status."

In honor of its new, limited-edition product, Sour Patch Kids is throwing the ultimate anti-Valentine's Day celebration: the Sour Hearts Social Club. The one-of-a-kind dinner experience gathers singles and friends the day before Valentine's Day, February 13th, at The Allis at Soho House in Chicago. Reservations are free on a first-come, first-served basis and are available exclusively via OpenTable Experiences, which features special events such as tasting menus, cooking classes, wine tastings, and more.

Attendees will enjoy culinary delights and mocktails featuring the new SOUR PATCH KIDS Sour Hearts candy and will get to socialize with like-minded (and like-hearted) guests and enjoy games, music, and more—without the traditional Valentine's Day prerequisites of flowers and heart-themed décor. Reservations are limited, so to reserve a spot, consumers must:

Visit the event profile on OpenTable Experiences

Select the number of spots they would like to reserve—up to 4 guests

Click on the red time slot button that reads "7:00 p.m." to reserve. The event is from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. CT and guests can arrive and leave as they wish.

On the following page, fill out the required information under "Diner Details" and press "Confirm Reservation."

Guests will receive a confirmation email from OpenTable following signup

Note: alcohol is not included but is available for purchase

Transportation not included

Sour Hearts who can't make it or don't live in Chicago can follow Sour Patch Kids on Instagram and watch for a chance to win a Sour Hearts Social Club kit, filled with the all-new Sour Patch Kids Sour Hearts candy and fun décor for fans to create their own Sour Hearts Social Club with their friends at home. Sour Hearts Social Club kit winners will be contacted the week of February 6.

"We're always looking for creative ways for our fans to connect with the Sour Patch Kids brand," said McDonough. "We created Sour Hearts Social Club as a cheeky way to bring our fans together to try the new Sour Hearts candy and enjoy all the fun perks of Valentine's Day with friends."

For more information about Sour Patch Kids, please visit sourpatchkids.com.