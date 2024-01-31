Cornelis "Cees" Boon passed away on January 24 due to complications arising from surgery. Boon was born in Barneveld, the Netherlands, and dedicated the majority of his life to the confectionery and chocolate Industries. He was a former Kettle Award Committee member and chair.

His journey began in East and South Africa, where he embarked on his career by opening an office in Cape Town as the sales manager for a distributor of Kraus Maffei. Following his time abroad, Boon returned to Holland and joined Royal Wessanen in the cocoa products sector, serving as their European export manager. Later, he made his mark in the U.S., relocating for his role with Friwessa Inc., a division of Royal Wessanen, specializing in Fats and Oils.

In 1990, Boon ventured into entrepreneurship by founding his own company, Boon Incorporated, representing various suppliers to the confections and baked goods industries on a national scale. His passion and dedication did not go unnoticed, and in 1998, he was appointed executive vice president of sales and marketing for Palatinit Inc.

In 2001, Boon embarked on a new venture and founded Nutrigaard LLC to support emerging partnerships. By 2015, he entered into a significant agreement with Norevo GmbH from Hamburg, establishing Nutrigaard as a contract manufacturer, producing their line of products under the Nutrigaard Label Nutra for the confectionery and nutraceutical industry.

Throughout his career in the U.S., Boon was actively involved in numerous industry associations, earning him several accolades. He served on Candy Industry's Kettle Committee from 1985 to 1993, assuming the role of chairman in 1991. Boon was also a dedicated member of the National Confectioner's Association (NCA) Supplier Advisory Committee from 1991 onward, where he held positions as vice chairman and chairman. In 2008, he was re-elected as vice chairman and served as chairman from 2010 to 2012. In 2017, Boon was re-elected to the NCA board.

Boon's contributions to the industry were honored with the NCA's "Distinguished Associate Award" in 1992, recognizing his efforts in fostering constructive relationships between suppliers and manufacturers. His dedication and impact were further acknowledged in 2010 when he was inducted into the Candy Hall of Fame by the National Candy Sales Association (NCSA), and in February 2012 when he received the NCA's "Supplier Member of the Year Award."

Throughout his career, Cornelis was an active member of several industry associations and regularly attended events, including the Professionals Manufacturing Confectioners Association (PMCA), National Confectioners Association (NCA) Management Conference, NCA All Sweets Candy & Snack Exhibit, Supply Side West, Private Label Show, International Food Technologist, National American Association Candy Technologists, and Engredea Nutritional/Natural Products Expo West & East.

Boon leaves behind a legacy that extends far beyond his professional achievements. He is survived by his loving wife, three daughters, two sons, and five grandchildren.

Cornelis J. Boon's dedication, leadership, and passion for the confectionery and chocolate industries will forever be remembered and celebrated.