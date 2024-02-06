This Valentine's Day, Lindt Lindor is making it effortless for lovebirds to convey their emotions with both words and premium chocolate. Accompanying the release of their new television commercial featuring the brand's seasonal theme—"I Get You"—Lindt Lindor will host a two-day pop-up in New York City where chocolate lovers and those still searching for the perfect gift can savor decadent Valentine's Day truffles. At the pop-up, Lindt fans are welcomed into a branded glass house and receive a personalized poem by a professional speed poet to gift to someone special—demonstrating "I Get You" in a unique way.

The pop-up is open on Tuesday, February 13 and Wednesday, February 14 in Gansevoort Plaza at The High Line from 1:30 pm to 7:30 pm. Set in a stunning glass house, consumers can escape the winter chill into a velvety, chocolate-filled Lindt Lindor Valentine's Day haven. Adorned with abundant displays of Lindt Lindor truffles and cozy decor, expert poets will craft bespoke poems for attendees as gifts to their loved ones along with premium chocolate.

For those outside New York City, the celebration extends on Lindt's Instagram. Starting on February 13, consumers can visit @Lindt_USA to submit your own poem request via their Instagram Stories.

Limited-edition seasonal offerings

Elevating the Valentine's Day experience, Lindt Lindor will be offering seasonal flavors including Lindor Strawberries and Cream and Lindor Dark Strawberry truffles.

The limited-edition flavors join the timeless appeal of LINDOR Classic Milk and Assorted truffles, now presented in seasonal packaging. To complete the ensemble, consumers can select heart-shaped boxes in both LINDOR Classic Milk and LINDOR Strawberries and Cream varieties.

"This Valentine's Day, with our Lindt Lindor truffles, we want our consumers to know that when you give just the right chocolate, it triggers a moment of meaningful connection that says, 'I get you'" said Melissa Mendoza, vice president of marketing. "Whether people join us in person at our immersive pop-up in New York City or choose to participate online, we want to ultimately elevate the art of expressing love, making it as sweet and unique as our Lindor truffles."

