Voting for Candy Industry's 2023 Valentine's Day Candy Products Poll ended on February 17, and the results are in!

Divided into two categories—Chocolates and Non-Chocolate Candy—we asked our readers to decide which products previously featured on the site represented the best of the best for the Valentine's DAy season.

The winners include:

Chocolates

Divine Chocolate releases Valentine's Day gift baskets

Divine Chocolate Valentine's Day gift baskets

Divine Chocolate recently debuted two gift baskets for Valentine's Day. All of its chocolates are palm oil-free, soy-free, GMO-free, and climate neutral. It is also the only premium brand of chocolate that is Fairtrade and B-Corp certified and co-owned by the cocoa farmers.  

Non-Chocolate Candy

Amos Sweets debuts 4D Gummy Roses for Valentine’s Day

Amos Sweets 4D Gummy Roses

Each box contains 1.76-oz. of lifelike 3D-shaped rose gummies in a strawberry flavor. There is also a "To & From" notes section on the box. The gummies are available at Party City and Southeastern Grocers with a suggested retail price of $1.99. 


Candy Industry extends its congratulations to the winners!