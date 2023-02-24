Voting for Candy Industry's 2023 Valentine's Day Candy Products Poll ended on February 17, and the results are in!

Divided into two categories—Chocolates and Non-Chocolate Candy—we asked our readers to decide which products previously featured on the site represented the best of the best for the Valentine's DAy season.

The winners include:

Chocolates





Divine Chocolate Valentine's Day gift baskets

Divine Chocolate recently debuted two gift baskets for Valentine's Day. All of its chocolates are palm oil-free, soy-free, GMO-free, and climate neutral. It is also the only premium brand of chocolate that is Fairtrade and B-Corp certified and co-owned by the cocoa farmers.





Non-Chocolate Candy

Amos Sweets 4D Gummy Roses

Each box contains 1.76-oz. of lifelike 3D-shaped rose gummies in a strawberry flavor. There is also a "To & From" notes section on the box. The gummies are available at Party City and Southeastern Grocers with a suggested retail price of $1.99.



Candy Industry extends its congratulations to the winners!