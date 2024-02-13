The Professional Manufacturing Confectioners Association's (PMCA) 77th Annual Production Conference will take place in April in Lancaster, PA again this year, with a recently released program lineup.

The PMCA Annual Production Conference is a premier technical conference for the confectionery and snack industry. This year’s agenda includes a supplier show, technical presentations, breakout sessions on essential and trending topics and lots of networking opportunities. Panel topics include chocolate formulation, cocoa bean traceability, industrial chocolate manufacturing, packaging of bean to bar chocolate, and more.

About the programs:

Beyond the basics: Monday AM program

Go beyond the basic chocolate bar to explore exactly what makes a chocolate bar stand out from the rest and why those factors matter. Join us as we take a practical approach to recipe formulation, bean selection, processing and packaging. This half-day seminar will feature presentations accompanied by demonstrations and audience tasting samples.

Tuesday AM presentations

Take a deep dive into the world of regulatory, food safety, and third-party claims. Explore challenges and opportunities through the data and details you need to know.

Tuesday PM breakout sessions

Customize your conference experience by choosing from six interactive sessions led by industry professionals. Take the afternoon to seek out a new topic, deepen your expertise, or both.

Wednesday AM presentations

Close out the conference with a half-day of diverse presentation topics: sustainability, reduced-sugar gummies, COVID-19 and sensory loss, and market trends.





View the full agenda here, and register for the conference here.