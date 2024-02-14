The National Confectioners Association announced that Sarah Atkinson will join the organization as vice president of membership and business development. Atkinson has years of industry experience as a former NCA Future Leader and NCA board member.

"Sarah’s deep-rooted experience in the confectionery industry and with NCA uniquely positions her to effectively communicate the association’s multi-dimensional membership value proposition,” says John Downs, NCA president and CEO. “Sarah’s expertise of the industry is invaluable. We are thrilled to welcome Sarah to the NCA team and into this critically important role.”

A University of Massachusetts Amherst alumna, Atkinson worked in marketing for Fortune 500 companies before returning to her roots in the candy industry. After receiving her graduate degree from New York University, she went to work at her family’s company and significantly contributed to Atkinson Candy's growth. At Atkinson Candy, she served as executive vice president and board secretary.

Atkinson will begin her new role at NCA on February 26.