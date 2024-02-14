Sirio Pharma Co., Ltd. (Sirio), a global manufacturer of nutritional supplements, is launching BloomDays, a first-to-market postbiotic gummy product featuring EpiCor, Cargill’s postbiotic ingredient.

BloomDays targets immune health and the growing gut health segment by combining Sirio's expertise in developing and manufacturing health and wellness products with the science-backed ingredient, EpiCor. EpiCor postbiotic is an ingredient from whole food yeast fermentate, backed by eight human and eight pre-clinical studies that demonstrate its effectiveness in supporting immune health and positively modulating the gut microbiome.

Sirio’s BloomDays postbiotic gummies meet current consumer demands for health-conscious and sustainable choices. With 500 mg of EpiCor per two-gummy serving, these plant-based, sugar-free gummies contain only natural flavors and sweeteners. This uniquely curated formulation aligns with Sirio's commitment to developing products that not only taste great, but also cater to the evolving preferences of consumers.

"We are truly excited to collaborate with Cargill—a global leader committed to nourishing the world in a safe, responsible, and sustainable way to introduce an exceptional product that combines our strengths in health and wellness innovation," said Sara Lesina, general manager Europe and Americas at Sirio. "BloomDays represents a milestone in our commitment to collaborating with reputable ingredients suppliers to launch innovative and unique solutions for our customers, helping them win in the market. BloomDays not only tastes great and provides meaningful health benefits, but also offers a unique value proposition.”

The official launch will be held at Expo West 2024, hosted at the Anaheim Convention Center from March 14–16. Attendees are invited to explore the innovative product and Taste the Difference at booth #3905, where Sirio will showcase the features and benefits of its new offering. Sirio also plans to launch the product in Europe in the second half of 2024 at CPHI Milan.

"We are excited to collaborate with Sirio as [it] makes the health benefits of EpiCor available to more people through the introduction of [its] new, postbiotic gummy,” said Adam Hertell, global commercial director of dietary supplements, EpiCor. “With excellent stability properties, EpiCor offers the versatility and simplicity that pairs well with gummy manufacturing, making for a winning combination.”