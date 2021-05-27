Company: Cargill

Website: www.cargill.com

Ingredient Snapshot: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) responded with a letter of no objection to Cargill’s GRAS (Generally Recognized As Safe) notification for EpiCor postbiotic use in certain foods and beverages.

EpiCor postbiotic is a dried yeast fermentate clinically shown in dietary supplement trials to beneficially modulate the gut microbiota and provide immune system support. A first-of-its-kind postbiotic widely used in popular supplements, the letter of no objection enables food and beverage manufacturers to incorporate EpiCor into a variety of foods and beverages.

“Increasingly, consumers are seeking food and beverages that offer better ways to support their health,” said Chuck Warta, president, Cargill Health Technologies. “Through our work in understanding and influencing the microbiome, Cargill is creating solutions like EpiCor postbiotic that support digestive and immune health at all stages of life and help both people and pets live more healthy days.”

Postbiotics are an emerging category in the immune and gut health space. Earlier this month, the International Scientific Association for Probiotics and Prebiotics (ISAPP) published a consensus statement on the definition and scope of postbiotics in the Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology journal. This consensus definition states postbiotics are “a preparation of inanimate microorganisms and/or their components that confer health benefits on the host.”

“This definition validates EpiCor as a postbiotic. Having an internationally recognized definition is an important step in broadly bringing the benefits of postbiotics to consumers,” said Liz Spence, general manager for EpiCor. “As a leader in postbiotic technology, we are continually investing in research and innovation and EpiCor postbiotic’s GRAS status helps to further demonstrate the safety of this platform.”

EpiCor postbiotic is backed by extensive research in dietary supplements. Fifteen published studies, including eight human clinical trials, support EpiCor postbiotic’s health benefits related to both digestive and immune support.

Beyond its researched health benefits, product developers will appreciate its ease of use. Because a postbiotic is not a live organism, it is highly heat stable and can handle varying pH levels.

Adding to its appeal, Cargill recently received Non-GMO Project Verification for EpiCor postbiotic. “For brands looking to position their offerings in today’s health-conscious environment, EpiCor postbiotic has much to offer,” said Spence. “Its Non-GMO Project Verification adds another layer of credibility to a trusted product, with clinically shown immune and digestive health benefits in dietary supplements.”