Circle K has announced its partnership with Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures for the Monsterverse film Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, in theaters on March 29.

In celebration of the new film and Circle K’s "monstrous" collaboration with a major motion picture studio and Legendary Pictures, the brand is introducing five exclusive, limited-time products available through May 3 at locations across the U.S., in addition to a sweepstakes for fans.

New products include two Froster flavors: Kong Crush and Godzilla Blast, in an alluring, color-changing Froster cup; the Kong Breakfast Slamwich with triple the meat and double the cheese; and a specially crafted Titan Toffee Crunch Chocolate bar.

“We’re always looking for fun and engaging ways to bring partnerships to life in store for our customers, and we’re very excited about collaborating with Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures on a monster promotion supporting the biggest movie of the spring,” said Kevin Lewis, chief growth officer, Circle K. “From two taste-bud tantalizing Froster flavors and a towering breakfast sandwich to a sweepstakes offering unforgettable experiences, we invite everyone to join us on this adventure.”

To elevate the excitement further, Circle K is hosting two sweepstakes sure to make any Godzilla or Kong fan roar. The first sweepstakes, which is open to all customers, offers those who purchase any of the participating products the chance to win one of fifty sets of movie tickets to experience Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire in theaters.

The second is exclusive to members of Inner Circle, Circle K’s free app-based rewards program now available in most U.S. markets. Inner Circle customers who purchase participating products will be entered into the grand prize, which includes two round-trip flights, a two-night hotel stay, tickets to Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood, and tickets to see the movie in theaters.

Circle K and Warner Bros. invite customers to immerse themselves in excitement through these offerings by visiting a location near them. Locate your nearest Circle K via the store locator. For more information about the limited-time products and sweepstakes, visit here.