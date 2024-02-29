Zombie Peter Rabbit is Sugar Plum’s classic white chocolate bunny with a twist. The bunny is made of white chocolate and designed to be a one-of-a-kind piece that will make kids and adults alike "scream and start running for the hills," per the brand.

The Chocolate Zombie Bunny comes wrapped in a cello bag with a festive bow and a gift tag. The suggested retail price is $29.95.

All of Sugar Plum’s gourmet treats are handcrafted and made from its bakery and kitchen in Kingston, PA by mother and son team Frann and Neil Edley. Sugar Plum's vision has always revolved around being a creative, independent, female-owned business. Its focus is to help make a difference in the lives of people by offering high-quality and safe products that can be used for employee recognition, client appreciation, weddings, and numerous other events that touch consumers' daily lives.

