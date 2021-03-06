Company: Sugar Plum Chocolates

Website: www.sugar-plum.com

Introduced: November 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $24.95

Product Snapshot: Easter is just around the corner which means your excuse for “eggstra” special goodies is about to be satisfied. Whether you’re putting together a basket for a special loved one or want to share a collection of premium chocolates with friends and co-workers, Sugar Plum suggests stocking up on these springtime goodies now!

Featuring 12 world-class chocolate-dunked sandwich cookies all dressed up in the bright and festive Sunday best and presented in an adorable Easter egg container, Sugar Plum’s Easter Milk Chocolate-Covered Sandwich Cookies Assortment is a perfect treat for every family’s resident chocoholics! Retails: $24.95.