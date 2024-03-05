On Wednesday, March 6, Amos Food Group will hold an opening ceremony and conference for its new Guangdong, China facility. The "Innovation and Nutrition Summit" will last March 6–7, per Amos, and will include a slew of presentations, including one from Bazooka CEO Tony Jacobs.

The opening ceremony will kick off March 6 at 9:00 am, with remarks from Amos Ma, president, Amos Food Group, and government officials from Jinghai District and Jianghai City. The ribbon cutting will occur at 11:25 am.

The Global Distributors Conference will take place from 1:30 to 5:30 pm on the same day, and includes remarks from the following special guests:

John Assaly, vice president of Dollarama L.P., Canada

Tony Jacobs, CEO, Bazooka Candy Brands

Audra Vogler, CEO, Hoffmann Vogler Co., Ltd.

Marco Capurso, CEO, Ferrara

In addition, guests will be shown product videos of Amos' 4D Gummy Blocks and Biobor brands. There will be a 20th Anniversary Gala Dinner on the night of March 6, as well.

The Innovation and Nutrition Summit the next day (March 7) will address trends in the snack and candy industry, with opening remarks from Wang Xiaoling, CEO, Foodaily, and Mao Enduo, Amos Food Group president. Jacobs (Bazooka Candy Brands) will give a presentation on the "Future of Novelty Candy," and other candy topics will also be explored through presentations.

Related: Amos Sweets marks 15th anniversary with new global strategy