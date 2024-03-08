Nassau Candy's AmuseMints, a business in travel, resort and thematic confectionery, chocolate and snack products, and Event Network, a company in experiential retail attractions across the nation’s zoos, aquariums, science centers, and cultural destinations, have announced the exclusive launch of Eco-Digibags, confectionery packaging made with 100% compostable materials

Available in Event Network locations starting in Q1 2024, the at-home compostable digibags are comprised of 100% compostable materials and printed with water-based inks.

The initial launch includes 9 SKUS across confectionery, chocolate, and snack.

“We are so excited to launch this product with Event Network,” said Todd Reisman, president of AmuseMints Sweets and Snacks. “This product is the result of years of R&D and is a continuation of our commitment to eco-friendly product solutions for our customers. We are excited for Event Network to be our launch partner on this major initiative for both our companies.”

AmuseMints has a deep commitment to environmental responsibility. AmuseMints products are manufactured in a USA-based facility which is 100% solar powered, its entire supply chain is audited regularly by both Safe Quality Food (SQF), and social accountability audits (SMETA) and is a major participant in fair-trade and other responsible initiatives. It also regularly uses PCR materials, and other eco-friendly packaging materials across its product lines.

“We are very excited about the launch of Eco Digibags,” said Candace Davidson, director of purchasing & process for Event Network. “Caring for our planet is a key part of our core values and this innovation shows our continued commitment to sustainability and supporting the missions of our partnerships. We have a long-standing relationship with AmuseMints and are proud to launch this program in partnership with their passionate team that shares our values.”