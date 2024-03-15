Second Nature Brands' Sanders, the small-batch caramel and chocolate confection company, has introduced its product lineup for Easter.

Sanders Sea Salt Caramels Eggs, available in Dark Chocolate and Milk Chocolate in both a mini 3.75-oz. pouch (SRP: $4.59) and 7-oz. pouch (SRP: $5.99), are the perfect addition for basket building or a personal treat, according to the brand.

Sanders is also offering a limited-time peanut butter-filled Easter Bunny—smooth milk chocolate covers creamy peanut butter in the shape of an Easter Bunny. Sanders Easter products are available at retailers nationwide and at sanderscandy.com.

Second Nature Brands, part of CapVest Partners LLC, is on the current Candy Industry “Global Top 100 Candy Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Global Top 100” rankings.

