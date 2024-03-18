On March 6–7, Amos Food Group held the completion and commissioning ceremony of its new large-scale production base in Guangdong, along with the Global Distributors Conference and the first Greater Bay Area “Innovation + Nutrition” Candy Industry Summit. The events were held in the city of Jiangmen, Guangdong, where the new Amos factory is located.

The unique "candy banquet party" spanned two days with four sessions of activities, attracted a gathering of international and domestic industry leaders, making it a significant event in the Chinese candy industry. The year 2024 also marks the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the Amos Food Group. This event not only showcases Amos's position as one of the world's top 100 candy companies and a leading domestic candy enterprise in China but, also highlights its important role in global brand building and promoting cultural exchanges between Chinese and international candy industries.

Attendees included:

Chairman of the China Nutrition and Health Food Association Bian Zhenjia

Nobel Prize scientist Professor Stoddart, academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering and Professor Jin Zhengyu from the School of Food Science at Jiangnan University

Vice President Yu Lu from the China Chamber of Commerce for the Import and Export of Foodstuffs, Native Produce, and Animal By-Products

Chief Information Officer Yao Yujiang from Xinhua News Agency

President Tony Jacobs of the National Confectionery Association

CEO Marco Capurso of Ferrara

CEO Tetsuya Murata of Kanro, the largest candy company in Japan

Guests from 28 countries and China, as well as retailers, distributors, suppliers, and media representatives totaling 600 people

Attendees engaged in discussions and exchanges on the development of the candy industry in China and around the world. The successful conclusion of this series of events signifies that Amos has entered a new era of enterprise brand 5.0 strategy driven by the dual engines of "creativity + nutrition," injecting strong momentum into its global development layout. The hosting of the Candy Industry Summit not only provided valuable insights for the progress of the Chinese candy industry but also contributed wisdom and strength to the prosperity of the global candy industry.

To accelerate the global layout and localization development of its products, Amos has established a large-scale, new, and modern production and research base in the National High-Tech Zone of Jiangmen City, Guangdong. The completion ceremony of the project took place on March 6. It is reported that the research and production base in Jiangmen has received an investment of nearly 600 million RMB, covering an area of 50 acres with a building area of nearly 120,000 square meters. The base is planned to include a 100,000-level clean production workshop, positioning its production capacity at the forefront of the industry.

President Amos Ma of Amos Food Group led guests, distributors, and media representatives from around the world to visit the candy paradise, production workshop, Nobel Prize laboratory, and joint laboratory with Jiangnan University at the manufacturing base in Jiangmen. They showcased the technological innovation and upgrade under the Amos brand's 5.0 strategy. Simultaneously, the large-scale production base in Guangdong also serves as the function of the second headquarters base. This is the first time the group has integrated the concept of industrial tourism into factory construction and will continue to explore new development models such as live broadcasting bases in the future to create a multifunctional integrated new production and research base and set a new benchmark.

Deputy Mayor Zhou Peishan of Jiangmen Municipal Government delivered a speech at the completion ceremony, emphasizing that the establishment of the new factory of Amos Food Group will inject new vitality into Jiangmen City and play a positive role in promoting local economic development. The completion of the factory marks the group's further advancement in the comprehensive construction of the four product operation systems, including food safety system, production management system, product research and development system, and sustainable supply chain development system. This important initiative holds profound strategic significance for the food industry development in Jiangmen City and the entire Greater Bay Area, laying a solid foundation for its future development.

Amidst the presence of numerous heavyweight domestic and foreign guests, the opening ceremony of Amos Food Group's Jiangmen production and research base officially kicked off with a grand procession and Lion-Awakening Ritual. Amos, in collaboration with the Chief Scientist of Biobor - Nobel laureate and Professor of Physiology at the University of California, Berkeley, Randy W. Schekman, and the Honorary Scientist of Biobor - Nobel laureate Professor J. Fraser Stoddart, established the "Nobel Workstation." The Jiangmen Municipal Government, Chairman Mr.Amos Ma, and Nobel laureate Professor J. Fraser Stoddart jointly unveiled the plaque for the Biobor "Nobel Workstation," marking the entry of the Amos brand into a new era of health technology development and showcasing Amos's professional and international perspective in production and research.

Global Distributors Confernece

On the afternoon of March 6, the Amos Global Distributors Conference was held as scheduled. President Amos Ma stated that in 2024, Amos officially entered its fifth five-year plan, namely the 5.0 strategic development plan: to become a world-class candy company within five years, fully promote the brand construction of segmented candy categories, and develop its novelty candy brand Amos and nutritional functional candy brand Biobor into well-known international brands. The convening of the conference serves as a strong stimulant for brand development, bringing more possibilities for future breakthroughs and innovations, and making contributions to the high-quality development of the Greater Bay Area economy.

20th anniversary gala dinner

In 2024, which also marks the 20th anniversary of the founding of Amos Food Group, the 20th-anniversary theme banquet was held following the Global Distributors Conference. Partners from around the world gathered with Amos to celebrate friendship, share sentiments, and collaborate on development.

As a global player in novelty candies, Amos presented a candy show party for guests from home and abroad. In addition to their busy work, employees personally choreographed and directed a variety of performances, blending Amos's candy brand culture with both Eastern and Western cultures. Finally, a sweet candy model show brought the evening to a climax, as models from both China and abroad walked on stage wearing creative outfits representing the core items of the Amos and Biobor brands.

The first Greater Bay Area "Innovation + Nutrition" Candy Industry Summit

On the morning of March 7, the first Greater Bay Area “Innovation + Nutrition” Candy Industry Summit, hosted by Amos Group and the food industry media Foodaily, opened in Jiangmen. Mr. Amos Ma, president of Amos Food Group, and Wang Xiaoling, CEO of Foodaily, delivered speeches at the forum. The summit gathered industry experts, both domestic and international, engaging in discussions on breakthroughs in the new era of the candy industry.

Biobor "nutritional functional candy" joint lab

The summit was divided into four sections: Grasping Trends, Global Perspective, Local Insights, and Innovative Implementation, bringing together the wisdom and insights of industry leaders. Guests comprehensively and in-depth analyzed the prosperous landscape and innovative development potential of the candy industry from various perspectives such as industry trends, consumer insights, scientific research innovation, and marketing strategies.

As a benchmark and industry pioneer in the candy industry, Amos Food Group will continue to invest heavily in professional research and development and innovation to promote the implementation of more scientific research achievements. Upholding the mission of being "sweet messengers to the world," they will work with global partners to advance candy culture and technological innovation together. They aim to deliver sweetness, love, and public welfare to every corner of the world and into the hearts of every individual.

Shenzhen Amos Sweets & Foods Co. Ltd. is on the current Candy Industry “Global Top 100 Candy Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Global Top 100” rankings.