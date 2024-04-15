Simply's new product, Peanut Butter Crispies, is launching on April 1. The brand collaborated with Whole Foods Market on this recipe, perfecting a cleaner alternative of everyone's favorite flavor combination: peanut butter and chocolate. The result: a clean, vegan, and gluten-free take on the classic peanut butter cup.

The peanut butter cups are made with peanuts, puffed quinoa, dark chocolate, and coconut sugar. They are vegan, Non-GMO, gluten-free, and made with Direct Trade Chocolate. They're also free from fillers, bulking agents, palm oil, soy, cane sugar, and sugar alcohols. Each 4.7-oz. bag includes six individual mini bars, and the SRP is $7.99.

The Peanut Butter Crispies are made the Simply way, which uses real, simple ingredients. It’ll be available in Whole Foods locations nationwide, as well as Simplygum.com.

“Since day one, our mission has been to make snacks simpler. With Peanut Butter Crispies, we continue our promise of making the most delicious, high quality products, which people can feel good about,” said Caron Proschan, founder and CEO of Simply. “Our partnership with Whole Foods goes back to our earliest days: they were the ﬁrst retailer to carry our chewing gum. We are excited to have collaborated with them on our Peanut Butter Crispies, which are a clean version of everyone's favorite ﬂavor combination: peanut butter and chocolate."

Simply teamed up with Whole Foods Market to perfect the recipe while continuing its mission to make snacks simpler. Given the collaboration, the product is exclusively available in retail at Whole Foods Market nationwide for its first 90 days.

Simply’s partnership with Whole Foods goes way back, as they were the first retailer to carry the brand’s chewing gum when it launched in 2014, making the partnership a full circle moment for the premium confections brand. Additionally, Whole Foods Market has recently added Simply’s bestselling Chocolate Date Bars to its shelves across the country.