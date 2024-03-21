Dove Chocolate, part of Mars, has introduced its latest chocolate: Dove Milk Chocolate Tiramisu Caramel Promises, inspired by the beloved Italian dessert.

"Dove chocolate is committed to uplifting women and inspiring moments of everyday happiness for our brand fans," said Martin Terwilliger, vice president, Mars. "The new Dove Milk Chocolate Tiramisu Caramel Promises intend to emulate the sentiment of the renowned Italian dessert Tiramisu, which symbolizes 'pick me up' or 'cheer me up,' with every decadent bite."

The innovation joins the brand's permanent portfolio of indulgent Dove Chocolate Promises, with varieties including, Dark Chocolate & Almond, Dark Chocolate & Sea Salt Caramel, Dark Chocolate & Mint Swirl, Molten Lava Caramel, and Dove Large Promises, which can be found in Milk Chocolate & Caramel and Dark Chocolate & Peanut Butter.

Dove's Milk Chocolate Tiramisu Caramel Promises are available now at retailers nationwide in a stand-up pouch (6.7-ounces).

For more information about Dove Chocolate, visit DoveChocolate.com.

Mars is on the current Candy Industry “Global Top 100 Candy Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Global Top 100” rankings.