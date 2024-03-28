Retail Confectioners International (RCI) announced that registration is officially open for its 2024 Annual Convention & Industry Expo, which will take place June 17–21 at the Buffalo Convention Center in Buffalo, New York.

This year’s event promises to celebrate the sweet side of connection, education, and discovery. Designed uniquely for the retail confectioner, this event offers educational sessions, a two-day expo, confectionery tours, and connection opportunities.

During the opening education session on Tuesday, June 18, Stephanie Stuckey of Stuckey’s Corporation will share insight into how she saved her family’s business from ruin with the sweet revival of its nostalgic brand, made famous for its pecan log rolls. Stuckey will share stories from her upcoming memoir, UnStuck: Revival of an American Icon, and provide insights and tips to anyone looking to add new energy to their lives. With no entrepreneurial experience prior to taking over her family's business, she embraces her weaknesses as opportunities to learn, and she celebrates her strengths. She treats every day as an adventure in which the unexpected is likely to happen, while following her grandfather's and father's ideals: work hard, be fair, and have fun.

Wednesday’s education programming will feature engaging roundtable discussions, offering you the chance to delve into topics based on your unique needs and interests. Topics include business operations, candy production, retail and marketing, leadership, and more. Additional education will be available to help attendees learn to:

Share the magic of chocolate with all age groups

Transform likes to sales with irresistible social media content

Create a lasting legacy with strategies for business succession

Educational sessions will be held on Tuesday, June 18 and Wednesday, June 19. While the convention is hosted by RCI, all confectionery professionals are invited to attend. Attendees can choose from a variety of ticket packages to customize their experience, starting at $10 in advance (or $25 onsite) for the Expo Ticket to attend the two-day Industry Expo or a 1-Day Education Ticket for just $225 for those looking to enhance their experience with education.

