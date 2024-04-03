Frankford Candy has introduced all-new goodies for spring, including Kraft Heinz Gummy Lunchables Nachos, Dunkin’ Brownie Batter Chocolates, and Kellogg’s Rice Krispies Milk Chocolate Candy Bars. All three candy varieties are now available nationwide at Walmart, Dollar Tree, and Five Below.

“At Frankford Candy, we love partnering with iconic brands to create sweet innovations,” says Molly Jacobson, director of business development at Frankford Candy. “And with beloved household favorites like Lunchables, Rice Krispies, and Dunkin’, the inspiration to keep candy fans happy just keeps coming.”

Frankford’s newest additions include:

Kraft Heinz Gummy Lunchables Nachos: The tropical fruit-flavored, nacho-shaped gummies resemble the popular Kraft Heinz Lunchables Nachos and feature liquid candy cheese and salsa. This candy set is available at Walmart and Five Below stores nationwide.

Dunkin' Brownie Batter Chocolates: Inspired by the fan favorite Dunkin' Brownie Batter Donut, the doughnut-shaped milk chocolate shells are embossed with sprinkles and filled with brownie batter-flavored creme. The two-pack chocolates are available at Walmart and Dollar Tree stores nationwide.

Kellogg's Rice Krispies Milk Chocolate Candy Bar: The Snap! Crackle! Pop! is now available in a milk chocolate candy bar featuring original Rice Krispies cereal. The new candy bar is available at Walmart and Dollar Tree stores nationwide.

