Frankford Candy is ringing in the holidays with six new candy varieties and gift sets perfect for your loved ones’ stockings. Oreo fans can add returning favorites to their wish list including the Oreo Ultimate Dunking Set and the Oreo Milkshake Kit. Dunkin' fans can indulge with a Dunkin' Hot Chocolate Bomb or enjoy a Box O’ Chocolates inspired by popular doughnut flavors from Dunkin’, including a new Strawberry Frosted flavored chocolate. For the gummy lover in the house, Frankford also is releasing new offerings from two Kraft Heinz brands, Lunchables and Claussen Pickles.

“Our favorite holiday traditions call for our favorite holiday treats. Whether it’s gathering with family to decorate, watch holiday movies or exchange gifts, indulging in our most-loved confections makes the season that much sweeter,” said Molly Jacobson, director of business development at Frankford Candy. “Our holiday lineup includes new and returning goodies from beloved brands including Lunchables, Sour Patch Kids, and M&M's as well as classic Frankford Candy creations, so there is a gift for everyone on your list.”

Frankford Candy’s new additions to its lineup this year include:

Elf on the Shelf Molded Hot Chocolate Bomb: The elf-shaped Bomb features Belgian milk chocolate filled with mini marshmallows that melts away. The 2.12-ounce Bomb will be available at Target and Five Below stores nationwide as well as online at FrankfordCandy.com.

Frankford Hot Chocolate Bomb with Chocolate Chips: A fun twist on the original Hot Chocolate Bomb featuring a hollow melting Belgian milk chocolate shell filled with mini marshmallows and chocolate chips. The 1.6-ounce Bomb will be available at Walmart, Five Below, and Walgreens stores nationwide.

Giant Gummy Lunchables Pepperoni Pizza Kit: A large fruit-flavored gummy Lunchables Pepperoni Pizza Kit offering a new, bigger take on the fan-favorite Frankford Lunchables Mini Pepperoni Pizza Kit. The kit includes three extra-large gummy pizza rounds, gummy pepperoni, gummy cheese, and liquid candy pizza sauce. The 12.10-ounce kit will be available at Walmart stores nationwide.

Gummy Claussen Pickles: A jar of five individually wrapped, full-sized, green apple-flavored gummy Claussen pickles. Gummy Claussen Pickles were previously only available in mini form in Kraft variety packs. The 8.8-ounce container will be available at Walmart stores nationwide.

M&M's 4-pack Bowl Set: The set includes four ceramic bowls in classic colors of red, orange, yellow, and green plus two packs of M&M's Fun Size Milk Chocolate Candy and two packs of M&M's Fun Size Peanut Chocolate Candy. The set will be available at Walmart stores nationwide and online at FrankfordCandy.com.

Sour Patch Kids Milkshake Kit: The kit features Sour Patch Kids marshmallows, Redberry milkshake mix, a Sour Patch Kids branded ceramic cup, and a skewer to make a kabob with the Sour Patch Kids marshmallows. The 4.13-ounce set will be available at Walmart and Big Lots stores nationwide, as well as online at Amazon and FrankfordCandy.com.

Candy lovers can also expect to see popular fan favorites hitting the candy aisle for a limited time this season, including:

Dunkin' doughnut-flavored Box O' Chocolates: A Dunkin’ Munchkins Donut Hole Treats lookalike box filled with individually wrapped chocolates in three fan-favorite doughnut-inspired flavors: Boston Kreme, Brownie Batter, and new Strawberry Frosted. The 5-ounce box will be available at Target, CVS, Publix and Walgreens stores nationwide, as well as online at Amazon and FrankfordCandy.com.

Dunkin' Hot Chocolate Bomb: A rich Belgian milk chocolate exterior filled with mini marshmallows inside that melts into a rich, decadent cup of hot chocolate. It is available in Original, Mint, Spicy, and Dunkaccino. The 1.6-ounce Bomb treats will be available at Walgreens and CVS stores nationwide, as well as online at Amazon and FrankfordCandy.com.

M&M's Holiday Mug Gift Set: A gift that includes a ceramic mug featuring a catchphrase and a glittery ornament box stuffed with seven packs of M&M's Fun Size Milk Chocolate Candy. This set will be available at Walmart stores nationwide.

Oreo Milkshake Kit: The kit includes two Oreo cookies, vanilla milkshake mix, an Oreo branded ceramic cup, and blue sprinkles to create a milkshake. The kit will be available at Target, Big Lots, and Walgreens stores nationwide as well as online at Amazon and FrankfordCandy.com.

Oreo Ultimate Dunking Set: The set includes 16 Oreo cookies, two glass mugs, two cookie holders, and two Oreo dunking tongs. This set will be available at Walmart stores nationwide as well as online at FrankfordCandy.com.

To learn more about these treats, visit FrankfordCandy.com/Shop.