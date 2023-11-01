You don’t need to travel through the seven levels of the Candy Cane Forest or the Sea of Swirly Twirly Gum Drops to find holiday joy this year: Brach's is making holiday moments sweeter with a new, limited-time-only lineup of Elf candy, in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products.

Brach's is giving fans a chance to indulge in holiday candies inspired by the “main Elf food groups” including candy, candy canes, candy corn, and maple syrup:

Brach's x Elf Candy Canes: Share little moments of joy with delicious new flavors inspired by the beloved film, including Buddy the Elf Maple Syrup, World’s Best Cup of Peppermint Hot Cocoa, and Cotton Candy Headed Ninny Muggins.

Swirly Twirly Gum Drops: Bringing to life an iconic “landmark” during Buddy the Elf’s journey to New York City, experience new dual-color swirled jelly candies, featuring Icy Blue Raspberry, Merry Cherry and Sweet Sugarplum flavors, which are perfect for snacking or decorating baked goods.

Candy Cane Forest Mellowcreme Candy: Enjoy sweet, creamy bites of Mellowcreme Candy, shaped to remind fans of their favorite Elf characters and symbols in new flavors and shapes, like Mr. Narwhal (Frosted Sugar Cookie), Leon the Snowman (Toasted Marshmallow), an Elf cap (Maple Syrup), and a Candy Cane (Peppermint).

“Brach's is honored to collaborate with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products to celebrate the adored film, Elf, that’s just as synonymous with the holiday season as our candy canes,” said Lauren Holtz Pezza, director of Brach's and seasonal marketing at Ferrara Candy Company. “Whether you’re watching your favorite holiday films, like Elf, or decorating gingerbread houses, Brach's candies are the perfect treats to enjoy together while making sweet memories this season.”

Ferrara, a division of Ferrero Group, is on the current Candy Industry “Global Top 100 Candy Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Global Top 100” rankings.