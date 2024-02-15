Frankford Candy has introduced five all-new goodies to the candy aisle this Easter, featuring two new Peeps Brand treat sets, a WK Kellogg's Rice Krispies Strawberry Bunny, Dunkin' Assorted Donut-Flavor-Filled Chocolate Eggs, and Claussen Pickles Jelly Beans.

“Easter is the perfect time to share treats with friends and family, especially with iconic brands like Peeps and WK Kellogg’s Rice Krispies,” said Molly Jacobson, director of business development at Frankford Candy. “And new seasonal chocolates like the Dunkin' Assorted Donut-Flavor-Filled Chocolate Eggs and Claussen Pickle Jelly Beans are sure to make for a sweet surprise.”

Peeps fans can enjoy the treat in two new gift sets joining Frankford Candy’s Easter lineup:

Peeps Plush Bus Gift Set includes an adorable Peeps plush Bunny and two four-count packs of Peeps Blue Marshmallow Bunnies within a bus-shaped package. This three-ounce set will be available at Target stores nationwide.

includes an adorable Peeps plush Bunny and two four-count packs of Peeps Blue Marshmallow Bunnies within a bus-shaped package. This three-ounce set will be available at Target stores nationwide. Peeps Plush Farm House Gift Set features a farmer-themed Peeps plush Bunny and one four-count pack of Peeps Yellow Marshmallow Bunnies. The 1.5-ounce set will be available at Target stores nationwide.

Candy lovers can enjoy more sweet new treats this Easter, including:

WK Kellogg's Rice Krispies Strawberry Bunny brings Snap! Crackle! and Pop! to Easter baskets this year with the new strawberry-flavored candy bunny made with Rice Krispies cereal pieces. Consumers can find them at Target and Dollar Tree stores nationwide.

brings Snap! Crackle! and Pop! to Easter baskets this year with the new strawberry-flavored candy bunny made with Rice Krispies cereal pieces. Consumers can find them at Target and Dollar Tree stores nationwide. Claussen Pickles Jelly Beans feature four ounces of Claussen pickle-flavored jelly beans, available at Target, Five Below, CVS, and Big Lots stores nationwide and online at FrankfordCandy.com.

feature four ounces of Claussen pickle-flavored jelly beans, available at Target, Five Below, CVS, and Big Lots stores nationwide and online at FrankfordCandy.com. Dunkin' Assorted Donut-Flavor-Filled Chocolate Eggs includes foiled chocolate eggs in three fan-favorite Dunkin’ Donut-inspired flavors: Jelly Donut, a white chocolate shell with layers of raspberry-flavored crème and jelly filling; Brownie Batter, a milk chocolate shell with brownie batter-flavored creme filling; and Coconut, a dark chocolate shell with coconut-flavored creme filling and coconut flakes. The nine-ounce candy assortment will be available at Target, Walgreens, Giant, and Ross stores nationwide and online at FrankfordCandy.com.

To learn more about these treats, visit FrankfordCandy.com/Shop.

Frankford Candy LLC is on the current Candy Industry “Global Top 100 Candy Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Global Top 100” rankings.