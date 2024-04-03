Indulge Mom in a sweet escape with Delysia Chocolatier's Mom’s Little Luxuries collection chocolate truffles, meticulously handcrafted to embody her most cherished luxuries, per the brand. The suggested retail price is $65.95.

The truffle designs this year were created by Shelley Brothers, also known as the Accidental Chalk Artist, a self-taught artist who loves spreading joy. She stumbled upon chalk art when her son was a toddler. As her son grew, so did her drawing skills. What started out as a driveway hobby has expanded to creating art in homes, businesses, and festivals. Chalkboards, murals, and now designs on chocolate have been added to her growing list of skills.

The Mother’s Day 16-piece truffle collection contains: