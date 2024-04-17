Candy Industry Senior Editor Liz Parker chats with Chef Julian Rose, head of research and development, Insa, about trends in the edibles category, specifically with chocolates and gummies, and how the company creates its edibles.

The company recently has been experimenting with flavor trends in cannabis gummies, such as Guava Kiwi and Spicy Pineapple flavors. It also offers seasonal flavors for its chocolate products—the company offered the S’Mores Chocolate Bar last summer, following with a Peppermint Candy Cane Dark Chocolate Bar and Gingerbread Milk Chocolate Bar for the holiday season.

Watch the video above or by clicking here.

