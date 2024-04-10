Clif recently debuted Clif Bloks Sours, developed with Clif Bar sponsored athletes.

The Sours were released April 1, and the flavors include Strawberry Lemonade, with 25 mg of caffeine per serving, and Green Apple (non-caffeinated). Strawberry Lemonade includes 90 calories per serving, and Green Apple includes 80 calories per serving.

“Clif Blocks are a favorite fuel among our athlete consumers," says Alicia Ramsay, brand manager, Builders & Bloks. "To continue to surprise and delight those looking for a flavorful punch of quick, chewable energy while training and racing, we worked closely with our Clif Athletes to develop two new, unique sour flavors—Green Apple and Strawberry Lemonade (with 25mg caffeine/serving). The new Clif Bloks Sours are a fun twist on our classic energy chews, which include Mountain Berry, Black Cherry (with 50mg caffeine/serving) and Salted Watermelon (with 2x sodium)."

The Sours are currently available on Amazon and Clifbar.com, and will be rolling out to more sports retail stores soon.

