Clif Bar, the makers of CLIF Kid, today announced that its kid snack bar brand has achieved the milestone of becoming Climate Neutral Certified, an important accomplishment, which further builds on Clif Bar’s longtime sustainability program.

With this news, CLIF Kid becomes the first kids’ snack bar brand to achieve this important certification, continuing the brand’s commitment to reducing its environmental footprint from the field to the final product. CLIF Kid joins the growing movement of brands attaining the Climate Neutral Certified standard, which is achieved by measuring its annual greenhouse gas emissions and taking action to reduce and compensate for all remaining emissions through verified offset projects that provide both environmental and social benefits, such as reducing fossil fuel use to improve air quality and the health of local communities.

Climate Neutral Certified is the leading consumer label for climate neutrality. It is earned by organizations that are taking responsibility for the greenhouse gas emissions generated by the production and delivery of their goods and services. Carbon labeling has become increasingly vital for brands to demonstrate accountability, provide education about greenhouse gas emissions and earn consumer trust.

“At Clif Bar, we’re inspired by the challenge of running a business that strives to help create a healthier, more sustainable world,” said Sarah Beaubien, senior director of impact & sustainability, Clif Bar. “This achievement for our CLIF Kid brand further reinforces our commitment to climate action by working to address our greenhouse gas emissions both now and into the future. We are proud to feature Climate Neutral Certification on the CLIF Kid packaging to help our consumers make informed choices for their kids and the planet.”

Sustainability is a core commitment of what CLIF Kid stands for—from supporting organic farming to becoming Climate Neutral Certified, CLIF Kid strives to help protect the planet for kids today as well as for generations. Beaubien added, “CLIF Kid believes that kids thrive when they can play outdoors, and that we need to provide a healthy planet for them to play on and to grow the food to fuel that play.”

“CLIF Kid is a part of so many families’ day to day adventures. Unfortunately, so is climate change,” said Austin Whitman, CEO of Climate Neutral. “It’s compelling to see CLIF Kid recognize that connection, by making the climate a focus of their brand and products. We know their team has been focused on sustainability for decades, and we are delighted to be a part of this exciting next step as the CLIF Kid team demonstrates immediate climate action is both possible and critically important.”

CLIF Kid Earth Month partners

Expanding on the brand’s commitment to sustainable business operations and in celebration of its Climate Neutral Certification, CLIF Kid is inspiring families to reduce their climate impact by incorporating small but important actions into their daily lives. Through partnership with Climate Kids, CLIF Kid is highlighting resources that provide small steps families can take together, including cultivating truthful conversations and nurturing a love for the health of our planet. Consumers can visit clifbar.com/clif-kid-climate-neutral-certified to learn more.

Additionally, CLIF Kid is tapping longtime CLIF athlete partner and eco-activist Tommy Caldwell to share a parent’s perspective and approach to conversations around climate-hope and eco-action for families.

“As an athlete who is very passionate about the environment, and as a parent, it’s important to me that brands like CLIF Kid demonstrate a clear commitment to bettering our planet,” said Tommy Caldwell. “I’m proud to support CLIF Kid in helping educate families this Earth Month on ways to be more environmentally focused and instill a sense of ‘climate hope’ within the home. It’s my belief that a child who develops a passion for the planet at an early age will carry that with them for the rest of their life.”

To learn more about Climate Neutral and its community of Climate Neutral Certified brands, visit climateneutral.org. To learn more about the CLIF Kid brand’s ongoing commitment to sustainability follow @CLIFKid on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok, and shop for CLIF Kid products, visit https://shop.clifbar.com/collections/clif-kid.