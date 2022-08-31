Clif Bar & Company announced the launch of a new effort through CLIF CORPS, its longstanding employee-led community service program, adding CLIF athletes to help achieve equity and greater access to the outdoors and sports. CLIF CORPS is partnering with tennis champion and entrepreneur Venus Williams and the nonprofit organization Outdoor Afro in its mission to inspire Black connections and leadership in nature. This partnership will kick off a series of ongoing giving and service partnerships with community groups like the National Park Service aimed at providing opportunities for individuals across the U.S. to participate in activities otherwise deemed inaccessible or unwelcoming for economic, social, or emotional reasons.

“I am honored to be part of this new chapter of CLIF CORPS, and to support Outdoor Afro’s work to show greater representation in the outdoor community,” says Venus Williams. “Together our goal is to make a meaningful impact to reconnect Black communities with the outdoors and sports through education, recreation, and conservation.”

Outdoor Afro is offering a range of CLIF-supported outdoor experiences across the country.

"Our partnership with CLIF Bar gives Outdoor Afro volunteer leaders and community participants different types of nutritional options while exploring nature," says Outdoor Afro National Program Director Chaya Harris. "The bars are so easy to pack and travel with while guiding local activities."

The events will include activities like hiking, paddle boarding and kayaking with product and gear provided by CLIF. Some of the Outdoor Afro events sponsored by CLIF include:

Hiking through Red Mountain Park in Birmingham on September 3

Harvest Moon evening kayaking in Atlanta on September 10

10 Camping on North Carolina’s Outer Banks on September 16

"A recent study led by Penn State found that 1 in 5 Americans have taken on a new outdoor hobby since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, many Americans are unable to experience these benefits due to inequities in access to the outdoors and sports,” says CLIF Vice President of Brands Jodi Olson. “That’s why we are collaborating with Venus Williams and Outdoor Afro, two of our long-time partners, to enact change and break down systemic barriers, creating more diverse and inclusive activities for our communities.”

CLIF CORPS will continue to expand its athlete partnership program through upcoming initiatives with Sunisa Lee, Daniel Romanchuk, and others who are driving awareness for access to the outdoors and sports. For more information on the first partnership with Venus Williams and Outdoor Afro, and for how you can get involved with CLIF CORPS’ efforts, visit clifbar.com/values.

Giving back to communities is a core aspect of Clif Bar & Company’s business which includes dedicating a percent of sales to nonprofit organizations, with donations totaling $66 million and more than 176,000 service hours since 2000. CLIF CORPS is the embodiment of Clif Bar & Company’s Community Aspiration, one of the company’s five bottom lines, which focuses on philanthropic giving, product donations, and paid time for volunteering with employees getting to contribute to causes of their choosing.