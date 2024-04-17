CONFECTIONERY CONVERSATIONS Macalat Chocolate Lisa Ellis, president, and Laura Brown, COO, discuss the brand's chocolate, which recently won a Nexty Award from Expo West. Your browser does not support the audio element. Missed an episode? Find archived episodes here.

Candy Industry Multimedia Specialist Brett Parker sits down with Lisa Ellis, president, Macalat Chocolate, and Laura Brown, chief operating officer, as they discuss Macalat's Sweet Dark Chocolate, which recently won a Nexty Award from Expo West in the category of "Special Diet Food."

In this interview, Ellis and Brown explain what the award win means for their company, what makes for exceptional diet food, how sweet dark chocolate differs from chocolate products in the past, and if there's room for innovation in the category of dark chocolate.

Listen to the podcast above or by clicking here.