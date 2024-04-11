Ferrara's SweeTARTS is launching a new take on its signature soft and chewy SweeTARTS Rope with new SweeTARTS Mega Rope.

SweeTARTS Mega Rope are filled with "mega" amounts of tart filling surrounded by licorice. Available in the classic SweeTARTS Ropes flavor, Twisted Rainbow Punch, each bite features a union of fruit punch flavors with a tart filling to match.

"We know that consumers are increasingly looking for candy that is both fun and provides unique eating experiences. SweeTARTS MEGA Rope meets that demand. It's not only a pick-me-up that will excite taste buds, but it will satisfy sweet and tart cravings all in one mega form," says Dave Foldes, director of marketing for SweeTARTS. "As the latest innovation to join the SweeTARTS family, this treat is just another way we're daring fans to try an unexpected flavor combination with every bite."

Each soft, chewy rope features packaging with an individual SweeTARTS Mega Rope inside. The new product is a permanent addition to SweeTARTS' existing line of candies and is now available for purchase at retail locations nationwide. SweeTARTS Mega Rope comes in 1.32-ounce packs for a suggested retail price between $1.49 to $1.99. Prices may vary.

