Ritter Sport USA, known for its chocolate brand Ritter Sport, has appointed confectionary industry veteran Chris Avery as the company’s new vice president of sales.

Avery comes to Ritter Sport USA with more than 20 years of experience in the candy and confectionary space, leading sales for national candy companies including Haribo, the Wrigley Sales Company, and Ferrara. Most recently, Avery served as VP sales at Haribo of America, where his seven-year tenure with the company significantly contributed to the company’s sales and consumption resulting in Haribo becoming the number one U.S. Gummi Brand.

“I am thrilled to welcome a sales executive as highly regarded as Chris to our growing team," says Ralf Hilpuesch, Ritter Sport USA’s CEO. “In his remarkable career, Chris has continuously demonstrated his ability to build exceptional teams, implement successful sales strategies, and deliver sustainable growth. His deep expertise and years of knowledge in the candy industry will be invaluable in achieving growth for Ritter Sport USA among our U.S. customer base.”

In his role, Avery will lead the company's new Chicago-based operation’s sales efforts, focusing on building the organization’s brand among its retail partners and customers across the country to drive Ritter Sport’s growth and development.

“I am thrilled to join Ritter Sport as we embark on this journey to grow distribution and sales for the mutual benefit of Ritter Sport’s and our valued customers,” says Avery. “The opportunity to expand Ritter Sport’s distribution across the U.S retail landscape providing the opportunity for more shoppers and consumers to snap-open Ritter Sport’s chocolate is exciting. I’m committed and looking forward to helping the brand build a long-term sustainable business here in the U.S.”

Avery’s near-term focus will be on building out Ritter Sport USA’s sales team and selling strategy which he has background in through his work at the Wrigley Sales Company and Ferrara. The company’s goal is to expand the brand’s presence across the food, drug, mass, club, convenience, and specialty Channels.

