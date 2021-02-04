On the first of January, 2021, Johannes von Stein took over the position of vice president of sales for the food industry at Sesotec GmbH, joining the management team in the Lower Bavarian headquarters of Schönberg. Born in Franconia, von Stein studied at the Les Roches International School of Hotel Management in Crans-Montana, Switzerland before attending the IPADE Business School in Mexico City. Over the course of his career, he has worked in a number of roles in international companies. During the past eight years, von Stein worked for Krones AG, first from their offices in Mexico City, and later from Regensburg, Germany. In his role, he was responsible for advising customers as well as sustainable product development and market growth for northern Latin America. Through his position with the manufacturer of process technology for the production, filling, and packaging of liquid foods and beverages, he gained extensive experience in food safety and food industry processes.

Commenting on his goals at Sesotec, von Stein says: “The company’s ambition, and mine too, is to provide customers with optimal solutions that bolster food safety, increase efficiency, and minimize food waste.” He adds: “Our products must reliably deliver on the promises we make to our customers. In this sense, the responsibility of Sales does not end with the purchase, but rather begins there.”

Sesotec CEO Joachim Schulz elaborates: “I am looking forward working with Johannes von Stein. Sesotec has set ambitious goals for the coming years in terms of quality and sustainability. I am confident that Johannes von Stein will bring the wide-ranging expertise we need to succeed in reaching our benchmarks and driving forward momentum in the food industry.”