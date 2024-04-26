In 2019, Stuffed Puffs released an innovation in the marshmallow category: a marshmallow filled with real milk chocolate. Building on its success, the brand is unveiling its latest innovation, a reinvention of its Classic Milk Chocolate Stuffed Puffs. Now with an indulgent ganache style milk chocolate-based center, the company has also changed up the center of its Salted Caramel Stuffed Puffs.

“Our new soft-center Classic Milk Chocolate and Salted Caramel marshmallows are so delicious straight from the bag that you may never make it to the campfire.” says Michael Tierney, founder and CEO of Stuffed Puffs.

"We started with a vision that challenged the confectionary industry, turning what was said to be impossible into an indulgent reality," remarks Tierney. "We are innovators at our core, always pushing the technology we have created to new heights. That constant drive has allowed us to deliver this creamy, soft chocolate core in our iconic Classic Milk Chocolate marshmallows. We will be extending this technology across our entire portfolio of products."

This significant evolution is the result of continuous research, development, and steadfast commitment to innovation, illustrating Stuffed Puffs' dedication to revolutionizing the indulgent candy and marshmallow categories.

