Stuﬀed Puﬀs, the makers of chocolate ﬁlled marshmallows, has launched its new product line: Stuﬀed Puﬀs Filled Marshmallow Bites. After revolutionizing the traditional marshmallow by putting real milk chocolate on the inside for a perfect s'more, its new Bites products are flavor-ﬁlled marshmallows in a bite-sized snackable format.

Available in four ﬂavors, S'mores, Birthday Cake, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, and Cookies `n Crème, Stuﬀed Puﬀs Bites are ﬁlled with a rich, creamy center paired with a crunchy coating.

Their new Bites line is an expression of Stuﬀed Puﬀs' commitment to product innovation and their mission to continuously bring joy and excitement to their customers.

Michael Tierney, CEO and founder of Stuﬀed Puﬀs, commented on the release, "We've really changed the way people think about marshmallows since our launch. Traditionally marshmallows have been used as an ingredient, versus enjoyed on their own. With Stuﬀed Puﬀs, we've shifted the consumer perception, and turned marshmallows into a treat people are enjoying straight out of the bag. To take it one step further, we made the necessary investments in our state-of-the-art facility to miniaturize our current products and bring Bites to life.

With its assortment of ﬂavors, Stuﬀed Puﬀs Bites are currently available nationwide at retailers such as Walmart and will continue to expand distribution throughout this summer.