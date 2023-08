Stuffed Puffs, the makers of chocolate filled marshmallows, has launched its new product line: Stuffed Puffs Filled Marshmallow Bites. After revolutionizing the traditional marshmallow by putting real milk chocolate on the inside for a perfect s'more, its new Bites products are flavor-filled marshmallows in a bite-sized snackable format.

Available in four flavors, S'mores, Birthday Cake, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, and Cookies `n Crème, Stuffed Puffs Bites are filled with a rich, creamy center paired with a crunchy coating.

Their new Bites line is an expression of Stuffed Puffs' commitment to product innovation and their mission to continuously bring joy and excitement to their customers.

Michael Tierney, CEO and founder of Stuffed Puffs, commented on the release, "We've really changed the way people think about marshmallows since our launch. Traditionally marshmallows have been used as an ingredient, versus enjoyed on their own. With Stuffed Puffs, we've shifted the consumer perception, and turned marshmallows into a treat people are enjoying straight out of the bag. To take it one step further, we made the necessary investments in our state-of-the-art facility to miniaturize our current products and bring Bites to life.

With its assortment of flavors, Stuffed Puffs Bites are currently available nationwide at retailers such as Walmart and will continue to expand distribution throughout this summer.