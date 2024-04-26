As spring blooms, consumers can immerse themselves in the season with Chocolove’s Exotic Fruits Bonbon Collection, handcrafted by Master Chocolatier Patrick Peeters. Each pink box includes an array of 12 bonbons, each including exotic fruit flavors and gourmet Belgian chocolate.

Flavors include Yuzu Lemon Ganache with Coconut Almond Marzipan, encased in white chocolate; exotic Caramel with Tahini Crisp, enrobed in creamy milk chocolate; Raspberry Yuzu Ganache paired with Coriander Praline in ruby chocolate; and Frutti Ganache featuring Almond Praline Bresilienne, enrobed in dark chocolate.

Whether consumers are celebrating the arrival of warmer days, expressing gratitude to a hostess, or selecting the perfect gift for Mother's Day, Chocolove’s Exotic Fruits Bonbon Collection offers an indulgent taste of springtime bliss. The Exotic Fruits Bonbon Collection is available exclusively at chocolove.com.

Chocolove is made from traceable cocoa and is Non-GMO Project Verified and Rainforest Alliance Certified, meaning the chocolate is sourced using methods that support social, economic and environmental sustainability.

