Haribo has announced the launch of Red, White, & Blue Goldbears, a limited three-flavor edition. The new patriotic edition is made up of three flavors: Cherry, Pineapple, and Blue Raspberry. Cherry and Blue Raspberry are special flavors to this new edition; previously, Blue Raspberry was released to celebrate 100 Years of Goldbears, and Cherry was released earlier this year in single-flavor bags to celebrate the brand's #HOWiHARIBO fan art contest. Now they're both back in one new limited-edition treat.

"We know our consumers love sharing Haribo gummies with family and friends year-round, and we wanted to create an exciting limited-edition that would be the perfect treat to celebrate this summer," says Terry Do, brand manager at Haribo. "We always look for ways to surprise and delight our fans, and our Red, White, and Blue Goldbears are a festive way to combine their favorite flavors with fun moments to make the treat experience even sweeter."

Haribo is officially adding Red, White, and Blue Goldbears to its gummy assortment for a limited time this summer, which includes Goldbears, Twin Snakes, Starmix, Sour Goldbears, and Happy Cherries. Haribo has been rolling out many gummy treats for the U.S. market in the last year, including new Unicorn-i-licious, Haribo's first unicorn-shaped gummi treat on the market, and Berry Clouds, a triple-layered gummy with a soft chew, which won Product of the Year in 2023.

Red, White, & Blue Goldbears will be available in 4-ounce bags and 9-ounce stand up bags. Consumers can purchase the limited-edition treat at select retailers now and nationwide this summer. For more information about Haribo treats, visit haribo.com.

