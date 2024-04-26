Nassau Candy, manufacturer of specialty and private label confections, has released an exclusive 2024 Election Collection under its AmuseMints brand. The entire collection will be on display at the 2024 Sweets & Snacks Expo (Booth #11002).

Tapping into the excitement of the 2024 Presidential Election, AmuseMints’ Election Collection features an assortment of chocolate bars and mint tins featuring this year’s major candidates: Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

“The presidential election has everyone talking,” says Andrew Reitman, executive vice president, national brand confections for Nassau Candy. “Our AmuseMints’ 2024 Election Collection helps retailers get in on the conversation while standing out from the competition with bold, topical art that is made for adding excitement to point of sale and other impulse sale points.”

The art in AmuseMints’ election assortment has something for every taste and political candidate.

The Biden 2024, and MAGA 2024 1.75-oz. Milk Chocolate Bars, and MAGA 2024 and Democrat & Proud 0.56-oz. Slider Mint Tins, offer dynamic, to-the-point designs. Each have patriotic red, white, and blue themes both on the packaging and the countertop displays and feature the candidates’ slogans.

In addition, the collection includes illustrated Trump Return to Greatness 3-oz. Milk Chocolate Bar in Box and 0.56-oz. Slider Mint Tin, and the Biden 2024 0.56-oz. Slider Mint Tin. Each feature illustrations of both Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

There is also the Trump Vs. Biden 1.75-oz. Milk Chocolate Bar. The Trump Vs. Biden Bar personifies the excitement of this year’s election with a colorful illustration of boxers duking it out with one side featuring Donald Trump’s campaign logo and Joe Biden’s on the other.

The AmuseMints’ 2024 Election Collection is in stock now and shipping. To check out the entire line, visit www.nassaucandy.com/campaign-candy.

*Note: Nassau Candy is not affiliated with any candidate or political party.

Related: Nassau Candy addresses sustainable confectionery packaging