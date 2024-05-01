Squishmallows are about to get a whole lot sweeter as Jazwares, a toy company, and See’s Candies today announced a deal to release a gift set that includes co-branded plush, chocolate boxes, and totes inspired by Squishmallows, the ultra-soft plush.

Available in See’s shops and online this October, fans of both brands will be able to purchase an eight-inch cuddly version of the Squishmallows character Emily the Bat along with a co-branded custom box of chocolates and candy, sold in a one-of-a-kind tote bag. Releasing in October, the gift set will be available for purchase while supplies list.

“Partnering with See’s Candies is the perfect way to further introduce Squishmallows into the consumables space,” says Gerhard Runken, executive vice president of brand and marketing at Jazwares. “This will be the perfect Halloween treat for fans of both brands, and we’re eager to add this unique collaboration to our robust lineup of iconic Squishmallows products!”

Pat Egan, president and CEO of See’s Candies adds, “At See’s, we’re in the business of bringing joy, and that is exactly what this collaboration with Jazwares will do for fans of both brands. The ever-popular Squishmallows combined with our iconic chocolates will be the perfect treat this October.”

Squishmallows has consistently held its position as a leading toy property in the U.S. and a best-selling toy brand with over 400 million plush sold worldwide, boasting a multi-generational fanbase that continues to capture the imaginations of millions of fans worldwide. The brand is massively popular on social media, driven by Gen Z fans who love celebrating it. There are currently more than 13 billion video views on TikTok, and Squishmallows has been tagged more than 1 million times on Instagram. As it continues to grow as a lifestyle brand, Squishmallows’ monumental growth has fueled new cross-category collaborations across beauty, games, apparel, home decor, and more—adding to its illustrious portfolio of more than 70 best-in-class licensing partners.

