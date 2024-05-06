, the global trade fair for sweets and snacks, has announced a positive development after the early bird phase: 85% of the overall space of ISM 2024 has already been booked again, by exhibitors from over 60 countries. Compared to the number of applications received by the end of the early bird phase of ISM 2024, Koelnmesse is registering an 8% increase. ISM will once again this year offer a platform for innovations, networking as well as numerous entertainment offers and business opportunities for the sweets and snacks industry. As usual, the coming ISM is being co-located with the supplier fair

in Cologne from February 2–5, 2025.

"We are delighted to have recorded seven percent more exhibitors and an eight percent increase in space compared to ISM 2024. That is remarkable, especially since the early bird phase didn't end until May 31 last year—but it also underlines the significance of ISM as the indispensable highlight of the annual event calendar of the sweets and snacks industry," stresses Sabine Schommer, ISM director.

"For our exhibitors, participating in the trade fair means more than just booking stand area. They profit from unprecedented visibility with the industry, the access to buyers of global importance as well as a comprehensive presence in the national and international media. Beyond this, we enable first-class networking within the industry as well as with the exhibitors of ProSweets, the experts for the production of sweets and packaging technology, ingredients and packaging material," explains Bastian Mingers, vice president trade fair management food at Koelnmesse GmbH.



Renowned national and international exhibitors at ISM 2025

The applications from Germany include companies like Katjes, Krüger, Lambertz, Ragolds, Riegelein, Rübezahl, Trolli, and WAWI. Dietrich Borggreve, Genuport, IBIS, Kuchenmeister, Piasten, Schluckwerder, Conrad Schulte, Tri d’Aix, Top Sweets and Wicklein have also already confirmed their participation in 2025.



There is also a strong participation of international players: Among others, Baronie (Belgium), Cloetta Holland (the Netherlands), Elvan (Turkey), Fazer (Finland), Fini (Spain), ICAM (Italy), Kambly (Switzerland), Kervan (Turkey), Kras (Croatia), Loacker (Italy), Manner (Austria), Millenium (Ukraine), Natra (Spain), Nestlé Italiana (Italy), Sölen (Turkey), Toms (Denmark), Valor (Spain), Vidal (Spain), and Wawel (Poland) have already registered. After over 20 years, Morinaga, a Japanese company (and manufacturer of HI-CHEW), has booked a stand and is returning to ISM.

In addition to existing regular exhibitors, ISM is also welcoming numerous new exhibitors again in 2025, including for example 1701 Nougat & Luxury Hampers Pty Ltd from South Africa, the manufacturers of hand-made luxury nougat; Amalfi Foods from Bahrain that specializes in bakery products and cakes; Hacks Sang Udom Confectionery, one of the leading Thai sweets companies for confectionery, popcorn, and rice snacks; Lyra, the manufacturers of specialty chocolate from Slovakia; Savoria Kreasi Rasa with fruit, mint, and coffee sweets, pastry and wheat snacks from Indonesia, Star Foodstuff (VAE) that produces among other things snack items made from potatoes, maize, or that are tapioca or plantain-based as well as nuts, pistachios, and sweets and the company Zuru from New Zealand that combines confectionery with toys.



Highlights of ISM 2025

In Lab5 by ISM young, innovative companies will once again be presenting their products and trend snacks in the Start-up Area, the specialized dealer section presents its offer of specialties for the small-volume business with sweets and snacks and the special event for innovations, the "New Product Showcase", is the stage for the new products of the exhibiting companies. ISM unites companies from all over the globe across the digital channels under the hashtag #ISMfamily.

