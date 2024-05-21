Danish confectionery brand Lakrids by Bülow has officially launched its latest collection, featuring the sweet flavors of a summer full of sour strawberries and lemon delights. The Summer Collection debuts the Summer Selection Box with the return of some of the brand’s most popular fruity flavors, such as Peaches, Læmon, Strawberries & Cream, as well as a brand-new flavor addition, Sour Strawberry.

Lakrids by Bülow continues on its mission to make the world love with licorice with a commitment to quality confectionery and innovative flavors. The 2024 summer lineup presents decadent Scandinavian chocolate-coated licorice treats, perfect for infusing a hint of unique luxury into any summer festivity.

The limited-edition Summer Collection includes:

Læmon: The combination of fresh lemon and Danish-crafted licorice comes together to create a unique flavor profile that is a bit salty and zesty. The licorice core is swirled in white chocolate, cream, and vanilla to ensure the balance between sweetness, sourness, and saltiness. SRP: $23.99

Sour Strawberry: Freshly picked green strawberries join together with red licorice in a sweet, fruity bite. This brand-new flavor features fresh and sour notes from crisp green strawberries that are balanced with chewy red licorice, all swirled in white chocolate and a crunchy green sugar shell for an extra-sour twist. SRP: $23.99

Summer Selection Box: A true summer beauty packed with some of Lakrids by Bülow's all-time fruity favorites—Strawberries & Cream, Peaches, Sour Strawberry, and Læmon. SRP: $23.99

STRAWBERRIES & CREAM, PEACHES,

The Summer Collection, like all Lakrids by Bülow products, prioritizes sustainability. In 2019, the brand became the first confectionery company to use 100% recycled plastic. All licorice products are manufactured in Copenhagen, with the factory running on 100% green energy since 2020. Earlier this year, Lakrids by Bülow achieved B Corp status, becoming the first premium confectionery company in the Nordics to earn the certification, reflecting the brand’s core values.

The 2024 Summer Collection is available now via lakridsbybulow.us, Amazon, and select boutique retailers nationwide.

Related: Lakrids by Bülow debuts Easter Collection