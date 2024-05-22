With Memorial Day Weekend and warmer months right around the corner, Hershey's Chocolate World Attraction is announcing new menu items, exclusive in-store merch, and events for those traveling to its flagship Hershey, Pennsylvania location this summer.

"The summer season brings many exciting new happenings to Hershey's Chocolate World, making it the perfect destination for families traveling to the Hershey, Pennsylvania area," says Suzanne Jones, vice president of The Hershey Experience. "There's sure to be plenty of sweet experiences for everyone of all ages!"

The upcoming new tasty food offerings, merchandise, and events available at Hershey's Chocolate World include:

Sweet treats and sips:

Milkshakes

Kit Kat Pink Lemonade Milkshake Expected to be a trending flavor this summer, consumers can taste the Kit Kat Pink Lemonade Milkshake, featuring strawberry ice cream blended with pink lemonade, starting June 4.

Hershey's Popping Candy Milkshake This new milkshake is inspired by (and served with) fan-favorite Hershey's White Creme with Sprinkles and Popping Candy Bar. Sip on a blend of milk, vanilla ice cream, and sprinkles, topped with whipped cream, more sprinkles, and icing.

Hershey's S'mores Milkshake Available year round, this milkshake features vanilla ice cream, graham cracker crumbs, and marshmallow syrup and is topped with all the fixings: whipped cream, Hershey's Chocolate Syrup, graham cracker, marshmallows, and a Hershey's Milk Chocolate Bar.



Dessert

Hershey's Popping Candy S'more A full-sized Hershey's White Crème with Sprinkles and Popping Candy Bar smooshed between two marshmallows and two Hershey's-imprinted graham crackers.



Cocktails

Twizzlers Pink Lemonade Cocktail A sweet twist on pink lemonade, this cocktail is crafted with Twizzlers infused whisky, strawberry fruit puree, and lemonade. Available until September 5.

Jolly Rancher Margarita This year-round offering is crafted with consumers' selection of flavored Jolly Rancher slush and blended with tequila for a frozen margarita.

Reese's Big Cup Caramel Cocktail Peanut butter and chocolate goodness delights this Reese's Big Cup Caramel cocktail, featuring peanut butter whiskey and chocolate vodka.

Jolly Rancher Rum Punch Crafted with Jolly Rancher infused rum, Jolly Rancher cherry flavor, pineapple juice, and orange juice. Available until September 5.



Exclusive merchandise only at Hershey's Chocolate World:

Merchandise Hershey's Chocolate World Character Ollyball Loungefly Hershey's Kisses Backpack Loungefly Hershey's Backpack

Candy Reese's Pieces with Caramel Reese's Pieces with Chocolate Cookie Biscuit



Multigenerational events

Harry Moore Book Signing – May 25, 2024 Character Artist, Harry Moore, will be signing copies of Chocolate World's brand-new children's book "A Tour Ride Adventure with Cupcake" at 1 pm and 4 pm. Fans who cannot make it to the signing can purchase the "A Tour Ride Adventure with Cupcake" Book and Plush set year-round.

Friday Night Dance Parties featuring Hershey's Chocolate World Games: July 12, 19, and 26 A gold-worthy celebration each Friday in July from 6 pm-10:30 pm with a DJ and fun activities.



More fun in Hershey, PA:

Opening this weekend Neighboring Hersheypark, the largest amusement park in Pennsylvania, is now open daily from May 23 (Memorial Day Weekend) through September 2 (Labor Day) with 70 rides, a water park, and zoo included with summer admission.

Fun in the sun The Boardwalk at Hersheypark water park with 16 attractions and one million gallons of water opens Memorial Day weekend.

Something for everyone Guests can enjoy new coaster ride experiences on Skyrush and Comet, new entertainment offerings (like the largest summer concert series to date at Hersheypark Stadium), and book a stay during phase one of the brand new The Villas at The Hotel Hershey opening.



Check out Hershey's Chocolate World's website and social channels for additional information on upcoming offerings and attraction news.

