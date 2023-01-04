Misaky Tokyo's first box of 2023 celebrates the Year of the Rabbit, ushering in fortune as the luckiest zodiac animal.

The rabbit also represents peace and good taste, perfect for a box of Crystal Treats, the brand says. The New Years Bunny Box is full of Asian-inspired flavors, sustainably sourced, and comes double-layered in a New Years red box.

The auspicious red 2023 New Years’ box is packed with fortune-bringing, Lunar New Year-inspired flavors like its Matcha Jade crystal and new Almond Tofu. The star is a Year of the Rabbit Crystal treat, only available with this set.

2023 is the year of the rabbit, a particularly lucky symbol around the world. The year of the rabbit brings with it a good taste, good luck, and good times.

The New Years Bunny Box retails for $72, and can be purchased here at Misaky Tokyo's website.