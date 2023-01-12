The Hershey Company has announced changes to its International business to continue driving growth in the regions. The restructuring sees the appointment of Herjit Bhalla, as the vice president of Canada, in addition to his current leadership of the Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa (AMEA). Elsewhere, the Europe business, led by Jackson Hitchon, will now operate as a standalone business. Both Herjit and Jackson report directly to Rohit Grover, president international, The Hershey Company. These changes are effective as of January 1.

Hershey International is growing rapidly, with significant expansion over the last year. The third-quarter 2022 Hershey's International segment’s operating income (OI) increased 81% versus the same period last year to $35.4 million. Now, as Hershey International looks to the future, the business is making key strategic moves to ensure it can continue this growth trajectory.

Hershey Canada is the biggest international market for The Hershey Company. As Herjit expands his responsibilities, he will be playing a significant role in powering Hershey Canada’s growth strategy, utilizing his proven credentials as a holistic business and people leader. For the last five years he led Hershey India, doubling the India business, centered around innovation, go-to-market transformation, automation, and profitability, while building a strong focus on consumers, customers, and people.

Herjit has also led Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (AEMEA) business since Jan 2021, where he has been instrumental in sharpening the strategic focus and building strong organizational capability to deliver robust profitable growth with competitive share gains across all key markets.

The Hershey Company has recognized the significant growth potential of the Europe business. Europe will now operate as a standalone business, allowing for focus on continuing the growth strategy in the UK and establishing Germany as a key market for The Hershey Company. Jackson Hitchon, instrumental in the success of the Europe business to date, will continue to lead Europe.

Commenting on these changes, Grover said: “The Hershey Company’s international footprint is growing in exciting ways. Herjit’s appointment as VP of Canada in addition to his current leadership of AMEA speaks to our confidence in his ability to lead our ambitions in these critical markets. He will serve our people and our company with the qualities The Hershey Company is known for: experience, expertise, and leadership that delivers robust, profitable growth, and competitive share gains. I am also delighted to recognize the success of the Europe business under Jackson Hitchon and am confident with a focus on key markets in Europe, will allow us to realize our potential in the region.”

Herjit Bhalla, VP Hershey Canada & AMEA said, “Hershey International has gone from strength to strength in recent years and I am proud to have played a part in this growth. As a team we have delivered robust, profitable growth with competitive share gains across key markets, doubling down on thoughtful, sustainable expansion, working with local teams to ensure our ranges are always relevant and respond to consumer needs. I am delighted to lead a brilliant team and am thrilled to use my experience to strengthen Hershey’s leadership position in Canada, supported by the talented Canada Leadership team.”