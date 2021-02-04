TOMRA Food has announced its new organization focused on two business areas, Fresh Food and Processed Food. This change creates a powerful organization, unique in the world, which brings together the most extensive technology portfolio, the widest array of Research & Development skills, and the strongest global footprint in the sector.

With the new organization, TOMRA Food announced the following appointments:

Ken Moynihan is CEO TOMRA Processed Food, the global leader in sorting potatoes, nuts, vegetables, and dried fruit. Ken brings more than 15 years of experience in technology and executive leadership roles, most recently as the CEO of Compac, the global leader in fresh fruit sorting technology acquired by TOMRA in 2017. Ken is driven by seeing technology transform the global food supply chain and brings his international management experience with a market-led technology approach to the broader food industry. Born in Ireland, Ken has lived and worked in South Africa, the USA and New Zealand, and will now be sharing his time between the USA and Belgium.

Geoff Furniss is CEO TOMRA Fresh Food, the global leader for turnkey packhouse solutions in fresh fruits and vegetables, such as apples, citrus, avocados, stonefruit, cherries and blueberries. This business area will integrate BBC Technologies' and Compac's portfolios and expertise. Geoff has been working in technology for over 25 years with executive leadership roles in Ag Tech for the past 16 years. Geoff is driven by innovating customer-led solutions that support a high-quality product that meets end-consumer requirements.

Ashley Hunter, who has been leading the processed food segment, will retire on January 31st, 2021, after a long career within the company. He successfully led the first stage of integration, which TOMRA Food is taking forward with this new organization.

Michel Picandet, executive vice president and head of TOMRA Food, stated: "First of all, I would like to thank Ashley for his invaluable contribution to our company bringing a wealth of experience in the industry. Going forward, I am confident that Ken and Geoff will successfully consolidate our leading position in the processed food sector and further grow our well-established business in the fresh food market. Compac and BBC Technologies join forces within the Fresh Business area built on strong partnerships that we will continue to develop. The new organization will allow us to build on our strengths, push the boundaries of innovation, and remain the global leader of our customers' choice. With its an enhanced go-to-market approach, our new set-up will facilitate our efforts in striving to lead with excellence for our people and our customers."