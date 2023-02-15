OC Flavors, a producer of liquid and powdered flavors for the beverage, dairy, plant-based, specialty nutrition, confection, and bakery industries, announced the launch of its new website and the introduction of its new tagline, "Where Your Flavors Come to Life."

The site features a wide range of information about the flavor house’s products and services, making it a go-to destination for food industry professionals looking for innovative flavor solutions.

Founded in 2007, OC Flavors has grown into the flavor partner of choice for many iconic brands, leading retailers, and emerging disruptors alike within the food and beverage industry, thanks to its commitment to quality and customer satisfaction. The team at OC Flavors has built its reputation on its ability to quickly and efficiently deliver flavor profiles that exceed customers’ expectations and delight ultimate end consumers.

The new website promotes a user-friendly design, making it easy to navigate and find the information you're looking for on your desktop, phone, or tablet. Visitors can learn more about OC Flavors' core offerings, view its products, and get in touch with the team to request samples.

"Our vision is to be every food and beverage customer’s first choice for innovative flavor solutions and the premier destination for the best and brightest talent," said OC Flavors' CEO, Jim Miller. "We are thrilled to launch ocflavors.com and our new tagline ‘Where Your Flavors Come to Life’ and share our passion for flavors with the world."

Visit ocflavors.com to start exploring the delicious world of OC Flavors' products and services today.