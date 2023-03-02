Ingredients PLUS, a technology-driven solutions provider of ingredients for the food and beverage industry, has received the British Retail Consortium certificate, a food safety stamp of approval, for its Landisville, PA-based plant, which opened in 2022. The BRC Global Standards for Food Safety is among the world’s most widely recognized standard for suppliers, with more than 28,000 facilities worldwide passing the audit and earning certification.

“BRC’s rigorous audit and certification underscores our commitment to product safety in the supply chain,” said Doug Wagner, president and chief executive officer of ingredients PLUS.

In 2021, ingredients PLUS began building out its 20,000-square-foot Landisville, Pa., facility, which opened for its first deliveries in 2022. With the completion of its Pennsylvania-based operations, ingredients PLUS has expanded its ability to serve customers throughout the mid-Atlantic region by providing quality ingredients when and where its customers need them.

“With our state-of-the-art, agile and automated operations, we can swiftly and efficiently service customers with quality ingredients they depend on,” remarked Trever Wetzel, plant manager for the company’s Landisville operation.

“This expansion helps to fuel our strategy for differentiating ourselves in terms of when and where we can deliver an array of food ingredients,” added Wagner. “The new Landisville plant leverages our ability to handle bulk ingredients by rail, combined with our company-owned logistics fleet, across the Northeast and mid-Atlantic; it reinforces our ability to provide an outstanding customer experience each and every day.”

Many of the supply chain, manufacturing, and quality control elements of the Landisville facility mirror those in place at ingredients PLUS’s flagship facility in Lakeville, N.Y. The design of the newly constructed plant draws on ingredients PLUS’s decades of experience with research, product transfer, storage, and truck and rail transport.