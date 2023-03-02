Choco Town, a candy-coated, immersive experience, is set to open to the public on March 16 at Oakland Mall in Troy, MI, in the Metro Detroit area.

Visitors will be able to taste a selection of treats, learn about the world of chocolate, and discover their own "chocolate personality" through a series of interactive taste challenges.

The moment visitors embark on their journey from Choco Town's main street and travel through the town square, there are photo opportunities against backdrops and also chocolate samples. The immersive experience also features taste-testing, games, and other sweet surprises.

Choco Town was created by Fever, the global live-entertainment discovery platform. Fever’s immersive activations include the “Candlelight Concerts,” attended by over 3 million guests; “Stranger Things: The Experience,” co-produced with Netflix; and “Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience,” winner of USA Today's 10 Best Readers’ Choice award. For more information, visit feverup.com.