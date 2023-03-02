Harbor Wholesale, a West Coast family-owned, independent distributor, has acquired the Seattle, WA Halfon Candy Company, owned by second-generation owners Alan and Marie Scharhon.

Harbor Wholesale recognized a significant opportunity to support its convenience and grocery customers with the expansion into the seasonal and specialty candy category. Rick Jensen, president of Harbor Wholesale said, "With the acquisition of Halfon Candy Company, we increase our overall market share and expand Harbor Wholesale in areas that would have taken us years to independently develop. This newly acquired expertise in seasonal and specialty candy, brings Harbor customers more variety as well as access to unique items to help them grow overall sales and give us a stronger presence in traditional grocery."

The acquisition builds on Harbor's existing strength in the retail space, while providing for unique opportunities to serve new customers in many different channels. Jensen goes on to say, "It is an honor to carry forward the great legacy of Halfon Candy and Alan Scharhon."

Halfon Candy Company was established in 1946 by Jim Halfon. Jim's daughter Marie and son-in-law Alan Scharhon acquired ownership of the company in 1994. Alan started as a part-time worker while he was in college at Halfon Candy Company. Over his 48 years at Halfon Candy Company, he worked his way up the ladder and built the company into what it is today. Alan was honored in 2021 with his induction into the Candy Hall of Fame. After 48 years, Alan is ready to pass along the 500 customers and a specialized product mix to the Harbor Wholesale Team.

Alan Scharhon said, "As the time came near to determine our next steps, it seemed only natural to enter into a conversation with another multigenerational local family owned and operated business with the same core values as ours. I am fortunate to operate a business that allows me to have fun while operating a business. I am proud of what we have built at Halfon Candy Company, and I comfortable Harbor Wholesale will support our customer base and carry on what we created." Scharhon will remain involved to ensure a smooth transition and continued commitment to team members, customers, and vendors.