Dillon Candy Company has debuted larger package sizes with refreshed sleeve designs for its existing flavors of milk chocolate pecans, dark chocolate pecans, milk chocolate caramel clusters, praline pecans, cinnamon pecans, dark chocolate blueberries and milk chocolate cherries. The new 10.25-oz. and 12-oz. package sizes are packed 12 per case.

“We've updated the packaging to create an elevated and consistent brand experience, while maintaining visually appealing product,” says Tom Cook, president of Dillon Candy Company and the grandson of the company’s founder, George Dillon.

Customers can purchase the newly packaged products through the company's online portal, Faire.com, or reaching out to Dillon’s customer service team at customerservice@dilloncandy.com.

Founded in 1918 and made in Boston, GA, Dillon’s candy confections are distributed nationally and internationally in many specialty and gourmet food venues. Proud to be a small manufacturer of gourmet candies, Dillon Candy Company is steadfast in its commitment to creating a specialty product. For more information, visit dilloncandy.com.

