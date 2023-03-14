Dedicated PMCA volunteer, Reginald Ohlson, retired from Mars, Inc., was named the second recipient of the PMCA Distinguished Service Award for his longtime outstanding service to PMCA. Ohlson is active on the Production Conference Program Committee, which he has served on since 1999. He also currently serves on the PMCA board of directors, a position which he has undertaken multiple times. Ohlson has presented and moderated at the Annual Production Conference and was instrumental in planning Hosted Displays for the Monday exhibit. He has been recognized throughout the confectionery industry, including but not limited to being the recipient of the AACT Stroud Jordan Award and being inducted into the Candy Hall of Fame.

The award will be presented Tuesday, April 18 at the 76th Annual Production Conference in Lancaster, PA during the awards banquet.

The PMCA Distinguished Service Award was implemented in 2020 to recognize individuals who have contributed outstanding service to the association. Service roles may include but are not limited to: officer, board member, committee/sub-committee chair and/or committee/sub-committee member. The recipient may have demonstrated active participation in a major PMCA event or activity such as: production conference, education course, symposium. or webinar.

In addition, the PMCA Production Conference Program Committee has named Pam Gesford, staff scientist – sweets & refreshment product development, The Hershey Company, as the 25th recipient of the Marie Kelso Memorial Award. Ms. Gesford presented Rheology of Sweets during the Beyond the Basics program Monday, April 11, 2022, during the 75th Annual Production Conference. The award will be presented at the 76th Annual Production Conference dinner April 18, 2023, at the Lancaster Marriott at Penn Square.

Gesford joins the ranks of the 24 previous award winners; Edward S. Seguine, Mars Snackfood, Susan L. Hefle, Ph.D., University of Nebraska, Marlene B. Stauffer, Blommer Chocolate Company, Harold H. Schmitz, Ph.D, Mars Snackfood, Nicole Staniec, Firmenich, Bill Dyer, Blommer Chocolate Company, Greg Ziegler, The Pennsylvania State University, Jeffrey Fine, AAK USA, Joe Smillie, Quality Assurance International, (QAI), Cindy Cosmos, Bell Flavors & Fragrances, Richard Hartel, University of Wisconsin – Madison (awarded twice), Tracey Duffey, World Cocoa Foundation, Kurt Muentener, Keymount GmbH, Abdoulaye Traore, Mars Chocolate, Jordana Swank, The Hershey Company, Joseph Bell, Joseph Bell Consulting, Kerry Kaylegian, The Pennsylvania State University, Mark Kline, The Hershey Company, John Ashby, California Natural Products, Jeffrey Bogusz, Ferrara Candy Company, Carly Meck, Blommer Chocolate Company, Nina Puch, Knechtel, Inc., and Sarah Houle, Ghirardelli Chocolate Company.