Kraft-Heinz's JELL-O brand is breaking into the candy industry, with its release of new jelly beans. The jelly beans are suitable for dessert decorating, Easter baskets, or eating right out of the bag.

The classic sweet treat comes in the JELL-O flavors of lime, cherry, berry blue, strawberry, and orange, and are available in a 12-oz. bag starting at $3.99. The jelly beans are now available nationwide at retailers including Walmart, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, and Big Lots.